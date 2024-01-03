               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Monthly Information Related To Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital - December 31, 2023


1/3/2024 4:16:36 PM

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _ December 31, 2023

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: PHXM)
Website :

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net ( 2) voting rights
January 31, 2023 31 018 553 32 514 771
 32 512 271
February 28, 2023 31 018 553 32 516 875 32 514 375
March 31, 2023 31 018 553 32 521 652 32 519 152
April 30, 2023 31 018 553 32 521 642 32 519 142
May 15, 2023 34 120 298 35 623 387 35 620 887
May 31, 2023 34 120 298 35 623 630 35 621 130
June 26, 2023 60 751 054 62 254 388 62 251 888
July 31, 2023 60 751 054 62 254 443 62 251 943
August 31, 2023 60 751 054 62 253 180 62 250 680
September 30, 2023 6 075 105 6 225 265 6 225 016
October 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 225 300 6 225 051
November 30, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 121 6 225 872
December 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 982 6 226 733

(1) Gross voting rights number (or (( theoretical )) voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

Attachment

  • CP_Déclaration Droits de Vote 31 12 2023 vENG

MENAFN03012024004107003653ID1107682288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

