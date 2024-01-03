Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, MI, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the“Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release fourth quarter 2023 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website .

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13743159

The replay will be accessible through March 6, 2024.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

