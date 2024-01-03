(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of 1,052 chronic kidney disease non-dialysis patient charts reveals continuous growth in SGLT2 inhibitor use and expanding opportunities for MRAs and GLP-1s, according to Spherix Global Insights.

EXTON, PA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2019, audited records of chronic kidney disease (CKD) non-dialysis patients has revealed an ongoing, annual uptick in the proportion of non-diabetic CKD and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients who have received treatment with an SGLT2 inhibitor. Consequently, nephrologists have established themselves as pivotal prescribers of these agents for the CKD patients under their management. As the landscape grows more competitive, their role will be crucial in determining the success of brands like Farxiga and Jardiance.

Since its approval in April 2021, AstraZeneca's Farxiga made an impactful entry into the CKD market, distinguishing itself with a dual indication for both DKD and non-diabetic CKD patients. This unique positioning compared to other agents was swiftly recognized by nephrologists, prompting them to express a clear preference for the brand. Yet, insights gleaned from Spherix's seventh annual Patient Chart DynamixTM: CKD Non-Dialysis (US) series reveals changes are afoot. Since the label expansion of Eli Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance to include CKD, nephrologists have rapidly embraced this drug for both their DKD and non-diabetic CKD patients.

When evaluating the anticipated advantages of SGLT2 inhibitor treatment, nephrologists prioritize improvements in CKD management and renal outcomes, alongside a focus on reducing proteinuria. The added cardiovascular benefits offered by SGLT2 inhibitors also weigh significantly in their brand selection, particularly when considering treatments for DKD versus non-diabetic CKD patients.

Apart from SGLT2 inhibitors, the utilization of mineralocorticoid receptor agonists (MRAs) in CKD non-dialysis patients has risen in comparison to previous years. Examination of audited chart data highlights a significant change in brand distribution among MRA products in 2023, with the percentage of patients using Bayer's Kerendia nearly doubling year-over-year. Presently, a considerable portion of patients on Kerendia undergo concurrent treatment with an ACE inhibitor/ARB and an SGLT2 inhibitor.

In late 2023, Novo Nordisk made a significant announcement regarding the FLOW kidney outcomes trial, which assessed the impact of its GLP-1 receptor agonist, Ozempic (semaglutide), on the progression of renal impairment in DKD patients. In a unique turn of events, the trial was stopped ahead of schedule following a recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), as it had already met the pre-specified efficacy criteria and results of the trial are expected to release in the first half of 2024.

While Ozempic is not indicated for weight loss, it's worth noting that other semaglutide brands are intended for this purpose. While physicians estimate that just over one-quarter of their CKD non-dialysis patients are obese, BMI measurements extracted directly from patient records indicate a significantly higher prevalence of obesity, highlighting an important discrepancy in perceptions of obesity among nephrologists. This underscores the likelihood of numerous patients potentially benefiting from the medication beyond its recognized positive impact on kidney health of Form

The potential introduction of Ozempic into the market would further enrich nephrologists' armamentarium for managing kidney disease. Several of these agents, including SGLT2 inhibitors and Kerendia, have demonstrated their effectiveness in slowing the progression of CKD. With an expanding spectrum of current and forthcoming treatment choices, there exists the potential to diminish the number of patients ultimately needing dialysis.

Patient Chart DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits.

