California Water Service Launches 10Th Annual Classroom Conservation Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water), in partnership with DoGoodery, has launched its 10th annual youth water conservation education program. This year, the program returns under a new name, Tap Into Learning , with multiple opportunities for students, classrooms, and school-based clubs in Cal Water service areas to engage in activities around caring for water.



Returning opportunities include the art competition, rebranded“A Splash of Creativity,” and $100 grants-now known as“Water Smart Grants”-awarded for classroom water projects. New this year are“Aqua Adventures,” which offer free field trips to 4th- through 6th-grade classrooms, and“H2Oath,” in which students and teachers can commit to a variety of pledges for water conservation.

Details of program components include:



Aqua Adventures, which offers free water- and nature-based field trips for upper elementary classrooms, grades 4-6, in Cal Water service areas. Teachers simply enter their classroom online for a chance at one of three annual field trips.

A Splash of Creativity (formerly known as the Individual Challenge), an art competition in which students submit original artwork focused on caring for water. This competition is open to individual students in grades K-12 living in a Cal Water service area, and offers multiple tiers of awards.

Water Smart Grants, offering $100 grants to teachers proposing classroom water projects. Applications are open year-round to teachers in grades 4 through 6 working in a Cal Water service area. H2Oath, which enables individual students to commit to pledges and learn more about water conservation. This offering is currently only available for individual students; however, H2Oath will soon also open to classrooms, with additional opportunities for participating classes.

“We are proud that our decade-long water conservation education program has inspired students all over California and will continue to do so in a revitalized format,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO.“We hope that the evolution of Tap Into Learning will make caring for water even more accessible to students and teachers across our districts.”

“It is incredibly exciting to be starting the tenth year of this program with Cal Water. Our students consistently impress us with their passion for water conservation and creativity in finding solutions,” said Christiane Maertens, DoGoodery Founder.“We hope teachers will get inspired, too, and participate in this complimentary program.”

For more information about the program and eligibility requirements, visit .

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility's employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water's strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has also been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®, and is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Large Water Utilities in the West Region* by J.D. Power. More information is available at .

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower/awards for more details.

About DoGoodery

DoGoodery is a full-service agency that provides customized strategies and services to help its customers reach their impact goals. Its expertise spans a wide range of critical social areas with a foundation in business, and it collaborates with customer teams to custom-design innovative strategies and seamlessly manage and execute the work. For more information, visit .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434