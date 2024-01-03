Live Event For Adults And Kids Who Are Looking To Develop And Grow In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vitt Factor presents the Ripple Effect Event on January 4, 2024

The Ripple Effect event for Adults and Kids is the perfect event to bring your entire family! Join us and be inspired to grow and develop in 2024.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vitt Factor, a leading provider of personal development and motivation, is thrilled to announce "The Ripple Effect," an upcoming inspirational event that will take place on January 4, 2024. The event will kick off at 5:30 PM."The Ripple Effect" will bring together influential and motivational speakers who will support and amplify Vitt Factor's movement. This event aims to create a powerful Ripple Effect of personal and professional growth while fostering connections among our esteemed guests.This event is specifically designed for budding entrepreneurs, established business professionals, families, and anyone seeking inspiration and motivation in an evening filled with positivity and empowerment. Our goal is to encourage and inspire entrepreneurs and those looking to improve their mindset and grow in their personal and professional life.The lineup of speakers for "The Ripple Effect" includes:- Caden Vittorini: Certified life coach and founder/president of Vitt Factor, Caden will open and close the event with his inspiring messages.- Rachel Weaver: TV host/CEO/public speaker, Rachel will present on the "Importance of Relationships & Networking: One Person Can Change Your Life."- Ron Wagner: C-suite executive/author, Ron will share insights on how to "Build your Personal Brand and Protect It."- Matt Balducci: Entrepreneur/TEDx speaker, Matt's presentation, titled "Squeeze the Day: Live Each Day with Intention," will inspire attendees to make the most out of every day."The Ripple Effect" promises to be an unforgettable evening of inspiration and motivation. It will empower attendees to take actionable steps towards personal and professional growth, while fostering connections that can transform lives. We have a mission and passion to make a positive impact on all, including kids!About Vitt Factor:Vitt Factor is a leading provider of personal development and motivation, dedicated to helping individuals achieve their full potential and live fulfilling lives. Through transformative events, coaching, and resources, Vitt Factor empowers individuals to take charge of their personal and professional growth.Media Contact:Amplify & ImpactEmail: ...Phone: 4125220946

Rachel Weaver

Amplify & Impact Global

+1 412-435-1340

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram