Lisa Trub Appointed As New Executive Director Of Selfhelp Realty Group

Selfhelp announces the appointment of Lisa Trub as the new Executive Director of Selfhelp Realty Group; bringing decades of experience in affordable housing.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Selfhelp is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lisa Trub as the new Executive Director of Selfhelp Realty Group (SRG). Lisa assumed her new role effective October 9th, 2023.Lisa brings with her over two decades of experience in affordable and mixed-income housing. She has been a part of the Selfhelp family for over ten years, most recently serving as Deputy Executive Director at SRG. In her previous role, Lisa oversaw all aspects of development for affordable senior housing projects, from identifying sites to analyzing and securing financing, through to design and construction.Selfhelp Realty Group/ The Melamid Institute of Affordable Housing develops and promotes affordable housing for older adults, operating 17 residences for 1,700 older adults, including those who were formerly homeless. Guided by the principle that housing is a human right, Selfhelp Realty Group is committed to building and preserving affordable and safe housing for older adults, with access to services that enrich their lives and inspire their futures. SRG serves as the primary entity for Selfhelp Community Services 's housing development projects.Before joining Selfhelp, Lisa excelled in both the not-for-profit and for-profit sectors, focusing on research, analysis, and development of affordable housing and mixed-use development. As Executive Director, Lisa will oversee all aspects of Selfhelp Realty Group, including new project identification, asset management, budgeting, and regulatory and legal compliance. She will work closely with Mohini Mishra, VP, Senior Communities, to ensure the continued growth of our SHASAM model of onsite social services in affordable housing. Working together with SRG's esteemed Board of Directors, Lisa, alongside SRG and Selfhelp leadership, will continue to grow our affordable housing footprint in New York City and Long Island, bringing new, sustainable housing online for all low-income older adults and investing in our existing portfolio to best serve our current residents.As we welcome Lisa in her new role, we also extend our gratitude to Evelyn Wolff, the outgoing Executive Director. Under Evelyn's leadership, Selfhelp emerged as a leader in affordable housing, adding 10 new buildings, winning industry awards, and receiving significant media attention. We are delighted that Evelyn will continue to provide her wise counsel and expertise to SRG going forward.About Selfhelp:For 85 years Selfhelp Community Services has been serving the most vulnerable among us. Through home care, affordable housing, and social services, we serve over 25,000 older and vulnerable New Yorkers each year while remaining the largest provider of comprehensive services to Holocaust survivors in North America. Our overarching goal is to help our community live with dignity and independence. Selfhelp Realty Group is a leader in providing affordable housing solutions in New York. With a rich history and an unwavering commitment to serving the community, SRG's is committed to building and preserving affordable housing for older adults, with access to onsite services to enable a life of dignity.

