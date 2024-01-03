Grossman Law Offices Reports Fatal Truck Accident In Upshur County, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, Texas, is reporting on a tragic truck accident that occurred in Upshur County, Texas. This incident, which took place on December 8, 2023, just before 6:00 PM along U.S. Highway 271, resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

Details of the Upshur County Truck Accident:

According to Grossman Law Offices' report, an 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on U.S. 271 in the inside lane as it approached the Bear Road intersection. Concurrently, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped in the same lane, waiting to make a left turn onto Bear Road. The 18-wheeler, attempting to avoid a rear-end collision with the Jeep, swerved left into the southbound lanes, colliding with an oncoming Ford F-250. Despite the evasive maneuver, the trailer of the 18-wheeler still struck the Jeep. A southbound Ford Fusion was also involved in the accident.

The 48-year-old driver of the Ford F-250 sustained fatal injuries. Two occupants of the Jeep, a 29-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were transported to local medical facilities for treatment. The incident is under investigation, and charges of criminal negligent homicide are being recommended against the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Grossman Law Offices' Commitment to Public Safety:

Grossman Law Offices is dedicated to informing the public about serious road accidents and advocating for road safety. By providing detailed reports on such incidents, the firm aims to highlight the critical need for vigilance and responsible driving, especially in situations involving large vehicles like 18-wheelers.

