FMC Investors Have Opportunity To Lead FMC Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities
fraud class action lawsuit against FMC Corporation ("FMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMC ).
Class Period: February 9, 2022 – October 30, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2024
Investors suffering losses on their FMC investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected] .
The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the diminishment of patent protection for FMC's flagship products following legal defeats in key markets including India, China, and Brazil had opened the door to increased competition from generics; (2) the Company repeatedly mislead investors about the status of such proceedings and falsely claimed that it did not and would not face generic competition in key markets until 2026 at the earliest; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to
learn more
about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to
[email protected] , or visit our website at .
