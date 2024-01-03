Greg Voyentzie Joins Greystone To Lead Low Income Housing Tax Credit Syndication Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Veteran to Launch Platform for Institutional Investors to Support Affordable Housing Construction Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Greg Voyentzie has joined the firm as head of a new Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndication platform that will support the development and construction of new affordable housing across the nation. The platform will further expand relationships with institutional investors to deploy capital for new affordable housing communities, create jobs, generate tax revenue to municipalities, and positively enhance the lives of seniors, minorities, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Voyentzie led the tax credit platform at Boston Financial as Chief Executive Officer, where he also served as a member of the Management Committee for ORIX Corporation USA, Boston Financial's parent company. He served over 24 years at the company and during his time there was responsible for managing, underwriting, structuring, and originating tax credit equity funds totaling more than $16 billion. Before joining Boston Financial, Mr. Voyentzie was a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and a senior associate within Ernst & Young LLP's National Tax Practice. He holds both an MBA and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Connecticut.

“After a gratifying tenure at Boston Financial, I was drawn to the opportunity to complement Greystone's unique combination of affordable housing debt, equity, and development expertise with a tax credit syndication platform to help fund the creation of new housing,” said Mr. Voyentzie.“Institutional investors recognize that a company's values are reflected in its work, and Greystone's commitment to affordable housing, as well as its caring culture and philanthropic mission, are truly undeniable. I am thrilled to join the firm and make an impact for affordable developers nationwide.”

“It has been a long-time goal to add tax credit syndication to Greystone's broad financing and investment platform, and Greg is the perfect fit to lead this new initiative,” said Mr. Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Greystone and to whom Mr. Voyentzie reports.“With his nearly 30 years of experience building out opportunities for both investors and developers in the affordable housing market, he will be an asset to the firm in achieving its affordable housing goals while building new relationships with investors and developers.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

