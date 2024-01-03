FG Capital Advisors Announces 2025 Carbon Token, A Forward-Thinking Initiative For Voluntary Carbon Markets (Vcms)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Token to provide an efficient solution for large corporations seeking to offset carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FG Capital Advisors, a specialized investment firm that identifies and invests in high-potential assets in frontier markets, today announced that it plans to introduce a new Carbon Token in 2025. The token comprises a forward-thinking initiative in Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM). Intended for institutional investors and accredited high-net-worth individuals, the token serves large corporations that seek an efficient way to offset carbon emissions and meet their global sustainability goals. Priority projects include those in battery metals and VCMs.With a minimum subscription of $2,500,000, the Carbon Token represents an investment in the growing carbon offset market. It finances projects that are focused on renewable energy and nature-based solutions (NBS's). The token offers investors a path to financing carbon projects, along with flexibility in credit usage or sales. With this approach, the Carbon Token aligns with the increasing demand for carbon credits and supports global decarbonization efforts. FG Capital Advisors plans to utilize the funds raised by the token to secure project concessions, assemble a dedicated team, develop the protocol, market the token to investors, and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.“We are strong believers in the idea that sustainability and profitability can coexist,” said a spokesperson for FG Capital Advisors, which is guided by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.“This ethos underpins almost everything we do as a firm. By strategically investing in ESG-driven assets, we are contributing to a greener planet while creating opportunities for meaningful returns on investment.”Carbon Token Business Model and ProcessUpon the launch of the token in 2025, FG Capital Advisor plans to identify and develop suitable projects in the VCM category. The firm intends to undertake a meticulous selection process to develop viable carbon offset projects globally. Many of these are likely to be high-quality NBS projects. The focus will be on renewable energy, with two overriding goals in mind: Delivering investor benefits and generating carbon offsets, which are essential for corporate emission reduction strategies. Token holders gain fractional ownership in projects selected by FG Capital Advisors. And with that, holders enjoy the flexibility to use or sell the credits.Incorporating Real World Assets into Blockchain TechnologyThe Carbon Token incorporates Real World Assets (RWAs) into its tokenized value. Achieving this goal requires the use of modern tokenization technology. This approach enables the digital representation of tangible assets, which are traditionally challenging to trade and transfer, e.g., specific land areas designated for carbon sequestration. Digital representation enhances liquidity and accessibility of an RWA, which makes it easier for investors to engage with impactful environmental projects and support them.Peatlands as a Priority for Nature-Based SolutionsPeatlands have been identified by FG Capital Advisor as an investment priority for the proceeds from the sale of Carbon Tokens. Peatlands are renowned for their capacity for carbon sequestration. By storing immense amounts of carbon over millennia, peatlands represent a natural way to absorb carbon emissions from the atmosphere. It is essential to protect peatlands and subject them to sustainable management as a way to mitigate climate change-preserving biodiversity and supporting local communities in the process. Areas like the Congo Basin are among FG Capital Advisor's first choices for carbon offset projects.Battery Metals: Powering the Green EconomyFG Capital Advisors understands that the transition to renewable energy sources has led to a surge in demand for battery metals, which are essential for the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean energy technologies. The firm envisions investing some of the proceeds from the sale of the Carbon Token into undervalued battery metals assets. In particular, the firm wants to focus on battery metal projects in frontier markets, which are full of untapped potential. Frontier markets are emerging economies that offer significant growth potential along with unique challenges that FG Capital Advisors is poised to address.FG Capital Advisors brings significant expertise to the work of assessing the technical, financial, and regulatory aspects of these assets. The investment analysis process serves to align investments with the highest ESG standards. For example, FG Capital Advisors promotes responsible mining practices and environmental stewardship.Voluntary Carbon Markets and Carbon OffsetsVCMs are platforms that facilitate the trade of carbon credits among corporations and comparable entities, such as government agencies. VCMs play a potentially transformative role in mitigating climate change. A carbon credit is a certificate that represents that greenhouse gases have been prevented from entering or removed from the atmosphere. VCMs are growing rapidly and gaining traction around the world. Research by McKinsey, for instance, suggests that demand for carbon credits will reach two gigatons of carbon dioxide by 2030.About FG Capital AdvisorsFG Capital Advisors is a specialized investment firm that identifies and invests in high-potential assets in frontier markets. 