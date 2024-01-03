Amped Fitness® Sets Down Roots In Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amped Fitness®, a prominent player in the fitness industry has expanded their footprint in the SouthEastern United States with their recent announcement of corporate-owned location number twenty-three in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



This expansion marks a significant milestone for Amped Fitness® as they bring their innovative approach to health and fitness to the state of Tennessee for the first time. The formerly-owned fitness center sits at 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Ste L290 in Murfreesboro, TN and is set to get a complete renovation to display the distinctive Amped Fitness® design & unique layout consistent with all current Amped Fitness® locations.



The Murfreesboro location boasts a spacious and inclusive gym space, featuring the latest best-in-class equipment and amenities. Members can expect a diverse range of workout options, including strength training, cardio, group fitness classes, and personalized training programs tailored to individual needs. The facility and staff intentionally welcome all ages 13+ and all fitness levels, fostering a sense of community and support that Amped Fitness has cultivated from their humble beginnings in 2016.



"We are so excited to bring some much needed Amped energy to Murfreesboro and the greater Nashville area!” said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®.“This is only the beginning! With corporate growth booming, and open franchise availability, we hope to bring our world-class facilities, and–of course–the Amped Fitness® culture, to more communities in Tennessee and nationwide.”



While the Amped Fitness® construction team is hard at work, potential members can opt-in via the website to reserve their discounted Founder's rate pricing that includes waived enrollment fees, free limited-edition merch, and more. Interested individuals will then be the first to know when memberships officially go live.



To stay up to date on everything Amped Fitness® Murfreesboro, see @ampedfitnessmurfreesboro on Instagram + Facebook.



For more information about Amped Fitness® Franchising Opportunities, please visit ampedfitness/franchise-opportunity .

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Amped Fitness

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram