2024 Elections Shape Latin America’S Political Landscape

In 2024, pivotal elections in Latin America will shape the political future of countries like Mexico, Venezuela, Uruguay, and Panama.



These votes hold significance after a year of varied results, including Argentina's shift in power and Ecuador's historic presidential election.



Ruling parties, except in Paraguay, generally faced setbacks in 2023, signaling a regional political transformation.



Political experts note a trend of disillusionment affecting incumbent leaders and their parties.



Over the last decade, a majority of Latin American presidents have seen their parties defeated by the opposition, as per Latinometric data.



El Salvador begins the electoral calendar, where President Nayib Bukele enjoys strong poll support despite constitutional constraints on immediate reelection.







Panama's elections, scheduled for May, follow amidst social unrest and government actions against mining operations.



The Dominican Republic's elections see President Luis Abinader seeking reelection against significant political figures.



Mexico's June elections are particularly noteworthy, marking the first time two women lead presidential candidacies.



Uruguay's elections are set for late June and October, with early polls favoring the left-wing Frente Amplio.



Venezuela's elections, slated for the latter half of the year, involve the opposition but face uncertainty over key candidacies and dates.



These elections across Latin America are crucial, as they will define the region's future direction and political landscape.

