Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 Takes Place In Alula..Friday

The fifth Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 (46th Dakar Rally) will kick off in AlUla on Friday till January 19, featuring 434 vehicles across multiple race categories and covering a distance of over 7,800 km.\r

The 46th Dakar Rally offers participants the chance to discover the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's landscapes and archaeological monuments through brand-new routes that cross a variety of terrains. New obstacles that competitors must overcome will up the tension and excitement surrounding the competition.\r

The rally includes twelve stages and one preparatory stage. Drivers will be put to the test on a physical and mental level as they negotiate the difficult desert terrain of the Kingdom throughout the competition. The competition challenges competitors to face the hardest situations in the motorsports industry, demonstrating their tenacity and willpower.\r

This year, drivers start their adventure in the AlUla starting camp with a preparatory stage. After that, they'll go out on an exciting journey across several of the Kingdom's cities. Al-Hanakiyah, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Salamiya, Al-Hofuf, Shubaytah, Riyadh, Hail, and Yanbu are all along the route.\r

As one of the longest-standing races in motorsports, the Dakar Rally has earned its reputation for its scale and magnitude of events. The race is organized by the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) in partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Company with close coordination from relevant local authorities.--SPA

