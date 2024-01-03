Qemam International Festival For Mountain Performance Arts In Aseer From Jan. 20 -27

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Organized by The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the third edition of the Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts in the Aseer, will take place from January 20 to 27, 2024.\r

The festival will feature 45 local and international groups performing 40 Saudi and global mountain art forms, highlighting the beauty of traditional arts worldwide.\r

Among this year's festival will be the opening and closing ceremonies at the King Khalid University Theater in Abha, two parades along Prince Sultan Road in Khamis Mushait where 20 Saudi groups from seven regions of the Kingdom will perform, as well as 25 international performing arts groups clad in mountain-inspired attire.\r

As part of the festival, a diverse cultural program at Abha Literary Club will feature interactive seminars and workshops on mountain arts, traditional professions, and attire.\r

It will be held at eight historical sites, including Basta Al-Qabil and Shamsan Castle, where stages for performances and displays of traditional mountain attires will be erected.\r

Children's areas with activities like craft making and hands-on workshops will also be available at the festival. Moreover, visitors will be able to explore a themed photo booth, local food carts, craft booths with traditional handmade products, and a souvenir shop. The gift shop will showcase a collection of artistic masterpieces representing the heritage of the Aseer region.\r

Through the organization of this annual festival, the commission aims to showcase the importance and variety of local and international mountain performing arts. It also seeks to highlight the theater and performing arts sector, inspire performers, and create additional job prospects in the performing arts field in the Kingdom.--SPA

