Big Blue Marble Academy Acquired By Leeds Equity Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Big Blue Marble Academy kicks off new year poised for growth and success

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy ("BBMA"), a pioneer in early childhood education, and a portfolio company of Avathon Capital

("Avathon"), has been acquired by Leeds Equity Partners , a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Leeds Equity has an unsurpassed track record of success in partnering with and supporting early childhood education providers. This conclusion secured a premier strategic partner in Leeds Equity to fuel exponential growth within BBMA's current footprint in eight states and beyond into new markets.

"We are grateful for our success with Avathon as we more than tripled the size of the company since 2018 and solidified our operational foundation," stated Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We are poised to benefit from and leverage Leeds Equity's deep experience in early childhood education, and we are thrilled about our bright and promising future with our new partner."

This investment will continue to further Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, utilizing a research-based early learning curriculum that fuels cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing children to other cultures and languages. Big Blue Marble Academy offers a strong educational foundation by combining a global curriculum, language skills, STEAM, and service learning.

The company's primary focus is to continue to provide an excellent global curriculum and early learning experiences that make BBMA the top choice among families. As BBMA strategically expands and innovates, its vision to be the preeminent early childhood education provider remains unchanged.

"An integral component of Big Blue Marble Academy's success is our commitment to our employees," stated Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "At Big Blue Marble Academy, we will continue to make intentional investments in employee initiatives and development. We know our staff is essential to creating a caring environment for our students and families, and we want to ensure they realize their professional goals and are cared for and supported as we continue on our journey."

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 67 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

