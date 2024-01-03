A Total Health Transformation: Introducing Core 3 Health By Market America | SHOP

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Greensboro, NC, Jan. 3, 2024 – As the new year unfolds, so do opportunities for personal growth and supporting your health. Market America | SHOP, always at the forefront of Health & Nutrition innovation, is proud to introduce Core 3 Health -a groundbreaking system designed to transform aspirations into reality. Embrace 2024 with a commitment to wellbeing like never before, thanks to our meticulously crafted three-step regimen made to restore, rebuild, and reset your body.





How?Core 3 Health Works

Core 3 Health embodies the pinnacle of scientific advancement and nutritional excellence. Each component, handpicked by Market America's Health & Nutrition team for its unique benefits, works synergistically to deliver maximum results.



Isotonix OPC-3: Recognized as the world's most powerful antioxidant, Isotonix OPC-3 surpasses the capabilities of vitamin C, offering four times its staying power for supercharged oxygen, glowing skin, and a surge of vitality!

Prime Anti-Aging Nutraceuticals NAD+: Hailed in Time Magazine as“the closest we've gotten to the fountain of youth,” NAD+ is your ticket to promoting cellular rejuvenation, renewed energy, and mental clarity.* Isotonix Magnesium: Stress-busting, sleep-enhancing, heart-strengthening, and energy-activating, Isotonix Magnesium supplies the restorative powers and rest needed to help ensure your peak performance.

Together, these products optimize each other's properties, especially when taken in the Core 3 Health three-step system. Isotonix OPC-3 delivers oxygen in the blood and balances oxidative stress. The next step-Prime NAD+-supercharges the restorative properties of OPC-3 by providing a special type of energy that helps turn back the clock on aging! This energy is then activated by Isotonix Magnesium: the powerhouse behind NAD+'s full potential. During the night, Isotonix Magnesium resets your body, working with hormones responsible for stress, weight, and blood sugar balance for quality sleep.

Core 3 Health offers a comprehensive supplemental system for a healthier, more vibrant you in just three simple steps. Available NOW on SHOP , Core 3 Health makes healthy living less daunting with our easy-to-follow regimen with scientifically backed ingredients. Try it, and get ready for your life to change in 3, 2, 1...

VisitSHOP for Core 3 Health and more revolutionary Health & Nutrition products.

Remember to always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement or wellness product. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Market America | SHOP :

Founded in 1992, Market America | SHOP is a globally recognized e-commerce and product brokerage company celebrated for its scientifically advanced formulas designed to optimize human health and performance. Market America's dedication to quality, purity and scientific advancement is the hallmark of their products, empowering individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Its flagship platform, SHOP, offers access to millions of products and holds high rankings in various ecommerce listings, including Newsweek's Best Online Shops and Digital Commerce 360's Top Online Marketplaces. The company has received the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics twice and is a BBB National Partner. It also ranks as one of The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies, showcasing its significant impact in the online retail space.