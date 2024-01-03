TACO BELL® OPENS EXCITING NEW DRIVE-THRU UNDER USC HOUSING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nancy Osharow, COO of C&R Restaurant Group, LPCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Costa Mesa, CA, (Dec. 29, 2023) - Taco Bell® fans in the University of Southern California (USC) community have a new reason to celebrate as the popular fast-food chain opens a new drive-thru location under USC housing. The new restaurant, located at 2722 S Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA, officially opened its doors on December 23rd, bringing delicious and convenient Mexican-inspired cuisine to students and residents alike.The new Taco Bell® location is owned and operated by franchisee C&R Restaurant Group, LP, and is situated on the ground floor of HUB Los Angeles Figeroa , a 7 story student housing building on the East side of USC's campus. This prime location makes it easily accessible for students and residents to satisfy their cravings for fan favorite items such as the Crunchy Taco, Doritos® Locos Taco and the Crunchwrap Supreme®."We are thrilled to bring Taco Bell® to the USC community," said Nancy Osharow, COO of C&R Restaurant Group, LP. "Our goal is to provide a convenient and delicious dining option for students and residents, and we are confident that our new drive-thru location will do just that."The new Taco Bell® drive-thru offers a variety of menu options, including vegetarian and vegan options, to cater to the diverse tastes and dietary preferences of the USC community. With its convenient location, extended hours, and delivery services students can now enjoy their favorite Taco Bell® meals at any time of the day or night.Taco Bell® is known for its innovative and bold flavors, and this new drive-thru location under USC housing is no exception. The restaurant features a modern and vibrant design, creating a welcoming atmosphere for customers to enjoy their meals. So, whether you're a student looking to fill that late night craving or an area resident, the new Taco Bell® drive-thru is the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings.For more information about the new Taco Bell® location at 2722 S Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA, visit their website or follow them on social media. Don't miss out on the chance to experience the delicious and convenient dining option that Taco Bell® has to offer.About Taco Bell Corp.For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at , our Newsroom at /news or /popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and subscribing to our YouTube channel.About C&R Restaurant GroupC&R Restaurant Group, LP, is a Costa Mesa-based franchisee of Taco Bell, operating stores in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Created in 2012, C&R Restaurant Group prides itself on bringing a family culture into each of its locations, proudly delivering local communities fast, safe and friendly drive-thru and dining experiences. For more information, please visit our LinkedIn page.# # #

