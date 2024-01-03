Jazzjune Unveils 'Learn. Create. Connect.' A Call To Action For Those Who Are Transforming Elearning In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The JazzJune Logo with the new 2024 tagline.

The new tagline comes with exclusive New Year's discounts and a 'No-Risk Guarantee' for creators.

- Eric Matas, COO of JazzJune, Inc, MN, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable stride towards making eLearning more accessible than ever, JazzJune , a trailblazer in the EdTech industry, is revolutionizing the way creators develop, share, and monetize educational content. 2024 heralds a transformative era for eLearning, marked by significant discounts and a groundbreaking guarantee, aligning perfectly with the new rallying cry: "Learn. Create. Connect."As the world increasingly embraces digital learning, JazzJune reinforces its commitment to affordability and accessibility, benefiting both creators and learners. In an industry known for high barriers to entry and expensive cost structures, JazzJune's approach stands out. To usher in the 2024 New Year, the company's latest offerings include a substantial 24% discount for listing five or more learning products on the JazzJune Marketplace . Learning products can be online courses, groups, downloads, journeys or services. This initiative, available through January 31, 2024, positions JazzJune as a game-changer in the realm of web-based learning, making it more feasible to sell learning content at lower prices.With this latest offer, creators can kick-start their journey on JazzJune by selling up to five products, to unlimited learners, for only $152 their first year. This represents a significant $48 savings off the original price and hundreds less than other online learning marketplaces, thus opening the door for more educators and experts to monetize their knowledge and help learners.Further cementing its role as a creator-centric platform, JazzJune also introduced their no-risk, 'Listings Guarantee '.“This bold promise is simple: Earn your money back, or get your money back.” said Eric Matas, COO of JazzJune, Inc. - parent company of JazzJune.“If a creator doesn't earn what they spent in their first year, we'll refund the difference up to the full amount." This assurance represents an unprecedented move in the industry, offering a virtually risk-free opportunity for experts to share their knowledge online.JazzJune's strategies are not only about easing the financial burden on creators but also enriching the learning experience for students. By reducing the costs for creators, JazzJune indirectly contributes to making high-quality educational content more affordable for learners. This approach aligns with the increasing global demand for accessible and cost-effective online education.“It's a step toward our ultimate goal, lowering the risk for creators to make their money back, so they can sell their content at exclusive discounts, saving our learners a massive amount of money, while still getting to keep more of what they earn,” said Alexander Londo, CEO of JazzJune, Inc.“It's really a win-win for everyone - creators and learners.”JazzJune's user-friendly platform, combined with these new initiatives, underscores the commitment to providing creators with the most cost-effective and creator-friendly environment to share knowledge and build a learning community."The unveiling of 'Learn. Create. Connect.' marks a pivotal moment in our journey," said Jason Skog, CMO of JazzJune, Inc. "This tagline is more than just a slogan; it's a reflection of our mission to forge a more interconnected world of learning. Our special discounts and no-risk guarantee are designed to reassure and support creators, allowing them to focus on what they do best – educating and inspiring learners across the globe."As 2024 unfolds, JazzJune invites educators, experts, and creators to explore these new opportunities and join a growing community dedicated to reshaping the future of online learning. To learn more about how to take advantage of these offers, please visit JazzJune.About JazzJune, Inc.JazzJune, Inc., is a leader in EdTech that provides eLearning software, services and solutions to individuals and businesses. JazzJune was founded by a team with over 30 years of experience in the eLearning industry. The flagship platform, JazzJune, is an innovative social marketplace for creating, sharing and monetizing online learning content. Helping to democratize education by offering the most creator-friendly terms available.JazzJune, Inc. also offers a custom learning management system (LMS) to small and medium businesses through its ZeeTeach division. Derived from the flagship platform, ZeeTeach helps businesses engage with employees through social learning and development to unlock their fullest potential.

