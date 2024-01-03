Autotech Investments: The Ultimate Forum For Investors, Automotive Technology, Dealers & Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AutoTech Investments scheduled for February 2, 2024, at the newly opened Fontainebleau Hotel, connects automotive technology companies and investors.

- ~ Steve Greenfield, General Partner, Automotive VenturesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AutoTech Investments: The Ultimate Forum for Investors, Automotive Technology, Dealers & ManufacturersAutoTech Investments (ATI), scheduled for February 2, 2024, at the newly opened Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, is the first event to connect automotive technology companies and investors. ATI fills the gap that exists within current industry events by providing a venue to enable connection between OEMs, dealers, automotive technology companies, and investors"ATI is a departure from conventional events. We have crafted a fast-paced breakfast with the industry's top experts to make this your most valuable two-hour investment during NADA24.”~ April Rain, Event Host for ATI.A symposium of dealerships, manufacturers, advisors, investors, consultants, venture capitalists, private equity firms, entrepreneurs, M&A firms, and investment bankers will converge for a unique event tailored to auto and mobility technologies. ATI has partnered with some of the industry's notable experts to bring you the most relevant insights, such as Steve Greenfield, the general partner of Automotive Ventures , who will host a“Year in Review: 2023 Tech Deals and a“Shark Tank” Pitch Session of Early Stage Companies.”Shark Tank companies are represented by:Jimmy Douglas, Plug. Nikhil Naikal, Kinetic. Dave Anderson, EvenFlow. Mark Queen, SKAI VisionJudges will be represented by:Justin Charbonneau, Automotive Ventures. Quin Garcia, AutoTech Ventures. Chase Fraser, FM Capital. Terence Rasmussen, CarMaxOther sessions at ATI will include:"What to expect from transactions in 2024" This session is a compass for navigating the upcoming transactional landscape in the automotive tech sector. It features Eric Denlinger, TD Cowen, and Ron Frey, RL Frey; moderated by David Metter, Kenektr."Evolving Tech Trends" features insights from top industry experts Joe Shaker, the co-founder and CEO of TruVideo; Jim Roche, CEO of WarrCloud and Steve Lindsay, owner of Lindsay Automotive Group and Zipdeal; moderated by Charlie Vogelheim, the creator, host, and pilot at The Flying Car.“The auto technology space is accelerating at a pace never seen before. A conference like this, which unites all the stakeholders in automotive technology, is the most powerful way to transform the industry.”~ Joe Shaker, CEO of Truvideo and Shaker Auto Group.“Auto Industry Analysis” Gain an in-depth understanding of the automotive industry's pulse as we dissect its present and prospects in this compelling session. Guided by Kevin Tynan, senior automotive analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, and Daniel Imbro, managing director and equity research analyst at Stephens.These sessions promise invaluable perspectives into mergers and acquisition trends and cutting-edge industry analyses that will be instrumental in understanding and shaping the automotive landscape.The Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas sets the stage for this groundbreaking conference, symbolizing innovation in the automotive world. Attendees will explore the cutting-edge features of this brand-new resort, creating an environment that aligns with ATI's vision for the future of automotive technology and investment events.ATI is brought to you by Automotive Ventures, Hopdrive, Automotive Market Data, ZipDeal, and AutoSuccess Magazine.Experience the evolution of automotive technology and investment events, where dialogue, connections, and investment opportunities take center stage.For media inquiries, please contact April Rain at ....Follow ATI for updates:Website:LinkedIn:Facebook:Instagram: @ati_eventsAbout AutoTech Investments (ATI):Driven by Innovation. Fueled by Investors.ATI is a modern roundtable that prioritizes the engagement of automotive tech and investment professionals. We've strategically curated an executive audience, cutting-edge content, and relevant industry trends. This event series yields significant opportunities for industry entrepreneurs by creating financial connections within the automotive industry.For more details, visit autotechinvestments.About NADA :With a legacy spanning over a century, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) stands as the preeminent national advocate for franchised new-car dealerships, their dedicated workforce, and their millions of customers. Established in 1917, NADA originated from the collective efforts of 30 dealers who united in purpose and successfully opposed a luxury tax on vehicles in Washington. Today, NADA's commitment endures, representing the interests of its 16,000+ members across interactions with government branches, automobile manufacturers, media entities, and the public. NADA remains steadfast in its mission to shape a favorable and sustainable environment for the automotive industry.About Automotive Ventures:With over two decades of experience in the automotive technology sector, Automotive Ventures is a global seed-stage mobility investor partnering with exceptional founders. The firm is investing out of two venture funds and has made 27 investments since inception.About Digital RainDigital Rain is a leading full-service marketing agency specializing in creative and engaging automotive events.

