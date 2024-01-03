Alexander Kazan Joins Brunswick As Geopolitical Global Co-Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Brunswick Group has added two senior leaders to its geopolitical practice - Alexander Kazan and Samantha Vinograd.



New York-based Kazan will join Brunswick as a partner and geopolitical global co-lead starting Jan. 16.



Kazan joins from Eurasia Group, where he most recently served as chief commercial officer and a member of the firm's management team. He previously worked as a market strategist at Goldman Sachs, Daiwa Asset Management and Bear Stearns.



Vinograd, meantime, is serving as a Brunswick partner and US geopolitical lead. Washington-based Vinograd most recently served as the assistant secretary for counterterrorism, threat prevention, and law enforcement policy at the US Department of Homeland Security, where she developed and implemented politics to identify and mitigate risks to the US. She previously led global public policy at Stripe and worked for Goldman Sachs building public-private sector partnerships.



“Geopolitical issues are top of mind for business leaders globally. Our clients need to understand how complicated events in the world around them and relations between countries can affect their operations and reputations,” said Brunswick CEO Neil Wolin.“Brunswick has a very strong geopolitical team around the world; Alex and Samantha will enhance our capabilities further, bringing exceptional experience of geopolitical and foreign policy matters. I am thrilled they are joining the firm.”

