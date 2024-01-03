Bayou City Hemp And 8Th Wonder Cannabis Partner With Musaafer For First-Of-Its-Kind THC-Infused Dinner In Houston

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Renowned Indian Restaurant Will Host Guests for THC-Infused Fine Dining and Cocktails in Collaboration With Largest Texas THC Manufacturer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Musaafer , the sophisticated eatery in the Galleria that spotlights high-concept Indian dishes, will host a dinner that is the first of its kind in Houston. A THC dining series, aptly titled " High Society ," will debut its first of four dinner experiences on Jan. 18, 2024 . The event is made possible through a partnership with Bayou City Hemp , the Houston-based company that offers the best and most reliable cannabis products to the market through a commitment to innovation, expertise and collaboration with its partners, and its recently acquired company, 8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery, & Cannabis .

The dinner will feature an eight-course meal accompanied with mocktails and cocktails, which will also be infused with THC. "High Society" is an elevated dining experience that has been curated specifically for those familiar with cannabis, as well as the canna-curious. Guests of the dinner are given the choice of a low-dose option and a high-dose option, with seating beginning at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

Despite the status quo regarding the legality of cannabis products in Texas being more restricted than in other states, Bayou City Hemp assures guests of the "High Society" dinner series will enjoy THC that is legally extracted from hemp and perfectly safe to indulge in. The full set of the company's beverages and THC products are compliant with both the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Texas HB 1325 allowing for legal sale and distribution across the state. The beverages are infused with THC derived from hemp, extracted and formulated using Bayou City Hemp Company's innovative CO2 extraction and proprietary nano-emulsion technologies.

Since Bayou City Hemp acquired the 8th Wonder brand, the company has seen exponential growth across the state, with distributors signing on to carry 8th Wonder Cannabis products in all major metro regions. Due to their expertise in hemp-derived THC processes and high-quality product, the brand has attracted impressive collaborators and Bayou City Hemp has set itself apart from its competitors as the gold standard within the Texas THC landscape.

"We couldn't be more excited about welcoming guests to try out some of our products in tandem with Musaafer," said Ben Meggs, CEO of Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder. "It's high time Texans are able to enjoy the benefits of THC-infused meals and beverages in a safe and elevated environment. This series will be the first of its kind in Houston and it's only fitting that we are the ones to do it."

Tickets to each seating are $188 per person plus tax and gratuity. Seats can be booked via Open Table Experiences:

Related Files

BCH:8W High Society Dinner Jan 18 2024

SOURCE: Bayou City Hemp

View the original press release on newswire.