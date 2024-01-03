Glidewell To Host Seven Symposia In 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A range of clinical topics will be covered throughout the year at the in-person events held in Southern California.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / With more than 50 years supporting innovation in restorative dentistry, Glidewell is in a unique position to understand and respond to the needs of dentists - including the need for continuing education opportunities that address the latest technological advancements. As a part of this effort, Glidewell has announced its symposia schedule for 2024.



Glidewell Symposium 2024 Logo



The first Glidewell Symposium took place in 2017. Now presented at the state-of-the-art Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California, this year's events will feature fast-paced lectures, practical workshops and live demonstrations. Symposia participants can look forward to learning relevant clinical practices from experts in their field. Each event has a specific focus and is eligible for 12+ CE hours. The following are the symposium topics for 2024:



April 12-13, 2024 | Dentures and Partials: Mastering the Foundational Skills



June 7-8, 2024 | Fall Implant Symposium



June 21-22, 2024 | Summer IOX: The Digital Dentistry Experience



August 16-17, 2024 | Esthetics: Creating Beautiful Smiles



September 19-21, 2024 | Dentistry on the Rise



October 18-19, 2024 | Fall IOX: The Digital Dentistry Experience

November 8-9, 2024 | Fall Implant Symposium

"We provide an array of continuing education resources," said Dr. Neil Park, scientific chair of the Glidewell Symposium and vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "Chairside® magazine, the weekly Online Study Club webinars and on-demand courses, to name a few. But holding a symposium is especially valuable because attendees get to interact with clinical experts face-to-face. We are immensely proud of the quality of these events and the community that has resulted from the connections made at the symposia."

Based on the feedback received from previous symposia, Glidewell will incorporate even more hands-on aspects to the 2024 symposia curriculum. With fully equipped operatories and laboratories, the Clinical Education Center is the optimal venue for practical workshops and live learning programs that will be instantly applicable in dentists' own practices.

"We are already looking forward to the first symposium of the year coming up on April 12 and 13," said Andy Klein, sr. director of clinical education and events at Glidewell. "The topic of complete and partial dentures requires some specialized techniques, so we designed it to cover the entire process, from treatment planning to final delivery. Our goal is to give dentists the tools they need to immediately incorporate what they learned."

Registration is open for all 2024 symposia, but due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. Tuition is regularly $695 for each multi-day event, but registrants can use the promo code EARLY to receive $100 off tuition, as well as two complimentary nights at a nearby hotel. Tuition also includes complimentary breakfast and lunch on both days and a hosted cocktail party at Mesa Manor, the personal home of Jim and Parvina Glidewell. This offer expires on March 1, 2024. For the complete symposium schedule and to register, call 866-791-9539 or visit glidewellsymposium .

