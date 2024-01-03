2-10 Sales Representatives Win Affiliate Of The Year

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Karen Hyman and Alyson Smist Acknowledged for Their Exceptional Contributions to the Real Estate Industry
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Two sales representatives of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty were recognized as Affiliates of the Year for 2023, an acknowledgment of 2-10's commitment to the success of its real estate partners.
Karen Hyman was recognized as Affiliate of the Year by the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS® and the South Metro Denver REALTORS® Association. Alyson Smist was recognized as Affiliate of the Year by Cape Fear REALTORS®.
"2-10 is proud of the exceptional and well-earned recognition Karen and Alyson have received for their consistently excellent work," said Ray Picard, 2-10's Chief Business Officer. "Their diligence is a testament to how 2-10 practices our values every day to support the success of our real estate partners."
Hyman, the winner of multiple awards, has been a 2-10 representative for more than five years and is a well-known sales leader in both the home warranty industry and Denver Metro area. Smist has represented 2-10 for more than three years, and this is her second consecutive Affiliate of the Year Award from Cape Fear REALTORS®.
"Karen and Alyson are consummate sales professionals who always go above and beyond to support their clients," said Leo Jaisingani, 2-10's Vice President of Real Estate Sales. "Their acknowledgment as Affiliates of the Year is further proof of the outstanding support 2-10's partners experience when they work with us."
2-10 offers home service plans for home buyers and home sellers to help their agents reduce risks, protect their transactions and enhance their reputations. To learn more about 2-10's products and services for real estate agents, please visit .
About 2-10
Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10 .
