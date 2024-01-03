Industry Leaders Merge To Form Asplundh Electrical Testing

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) American Electrical Testing and Burlington Electrical Testing have merged to form Asplundh Electrical Testing.

WILLOW GROVE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / American Electrical Testing and Burlington Electrical Testing - both Asplundh Engineering Services companies - have merged to form Asplundh Electrical Testing (AET) on December 24, 2023.



AET Logo

AET Logo



The new company will be led by President Jason Briggs and Vice President of Operations Paul Norton. Area Manager Dan Calderbank will continue to manage AET operations for crews that were part of Burlington Electrical Testing.

American Electrical Testing and Burlington Electrical Testing, both leaders in the industry of acceptance testing, maintenance and commissioning services to transmission, distribution, generation, industrial, and commercial customers across the country, represent a combined 90 years of operation. Asplundh Electrical Testing will retain the NETA (International Electrical Testing Association) accreditation. The new company will employ approximately 200 field technicians and commissioning engineers based in Foxboro, Massachusetts; Croydon, Pennsylvania; and other regional offices around the U.S.

"We believe this change will make us a stronger and more competitive company," Jason said. "The rebrand to Asplundh Electrical Testing will allow us to leverage the outstanding reputation of the Asplundh name and improve our position in the market. The merger will make us a more efficient and capable workforce with expanded abilities to meet customer demands."

Contact Information

Pete Mazzaccaro

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

215-784-4427

SOURCE: Asplundh

View the original press release on newswire.