USALCO Completes Acquisition Of Brenntag Southwest's Coagulant Manufacturing Business

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers, announced today that it has acquired the coagulant manufacturing business of Brenntag Southwest, Inc. ("Brenntag").

Brenntag's coagulants business is based in Houston, TX, and serves a diverse group of municipal and commercial water treatment customers in Texas, a key growth region for USALCO. Post-close, USALCO will relocate production to its existing manufacturing sites in the area and is committed to providing outstanding customer service, delivery, and quality to Brenntag's transitioning customer base.

"Brenntag's coagulant business is a great addition to USALCO," said Ken Gayer, CEO of USALCO. "This acquisition broadens our customer base in the Texas region, which is a major area of growth for us. It also marks the fifth acquisition that USALCO has completed over the last three years."

Tom Crain, President of Brenntag Southwest, Inc., noted, "This is a mutually beneficial transaction. Brenntag is a premier distributor of water treatment chemicals, while manufacturing is not a core area of our strategy. USALCO is an important manufacturing partner for Brenntag across the U.S., and we can count on them to continue delivering quality products to us and our customers."

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, offering bespoke formulated chemistries and leading product efficacy to address a diverse range of water treatment requirements. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 32 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit .

About Brenntag

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,500 employees worldwide and operates a network of about 600 sites in 72 countries. In 2022, Brenntag generated sales of around 19.4 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full-line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries.

