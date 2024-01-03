City Innovate Recognized By Govtech 100 As Top Government Agency Solution Provider

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) City Innovate Recognized on GovTech 100 List for Transforming State and Local Government By Accelerating the Time To Value of Complex Documents While Ensuring Compliance, Insight, and Oversight.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / City Innovate, the pioneer of Document Process Automation (DPA) at the heart of government operations, today announced its selection for Government Technology magazine's annual GovTech 100 list. City Innovate's DPA platform dramatically accelerates the time to value of complex documents while ensuring compliance, insight, and visibility. The GovTech 100 recognizes the top government technology companies that enable state and local governments to best serve their residents. The annual list is developed by industry experts, government staff, investors, and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.



City Innovate

City innovate green and white logo



"As City Innovate spearheads the evolution of document process automation, we're dedicated to transforming how state and local agencies serve their communities. Our innovative solutions address the critical issue of 'administrative pain' by replacing siloed, legacy desktop applications with a purpose-built, centralized system. This approach reduces software sprawl and enhances communication, collaboration, visibility, and reporting. We're redefining the landscape of government operations, focusing on intelligent automation and business process improvement in areas like Admin, Policy, HR, Budgeting, Contracts, Grants, and Procurements. We aim to turn the unstructured data from traditional tools into actionable intelligence, streamlining processes and accelerating results while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Enriching data and building effective workflow tools are key to driving impactful decision-making in government agencies," said Kamran Saddique, co-founder and co-chief executive officer at City Innovate.

"City Innovate is honored to be recognized on the coveted GovTech 100 list. We are very excited about what 2024 has to bring. We've worked hard over the last year to continue to bring innovative solutions to market that dramatically streamline document creation and reduce timelines from years to months, freeing up agency staff to focus on more high-value work," said Jay Nath, co-founder and co-chief executive officer."

The company continues to expand its solution portfolio, recently introducing an industry-leading GenAI module to revolutionize government operations around the statement of work (SOW) and budget change proposal (BCP) creation. Beyond these innovations, City Innovate has partnered with some of the largest agencies in the country, processing over $15Bn in critical goods and services. It has expanded operations and added significant resources - including a new Executive team to lead them through the next stage of growth.

"We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships and strategic mergers. The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology. "The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy, as we saw innovation from the back-office ERPs to the citizen-facing service requests systems. It's also important to remember, the GovTech 100 is a curation of a much larger market with hundreds of companies doing incredible work serving government agencies as their primary customer. We applaud all the companies that have chosen this market as their own."

About City Innovate

City Innovate is the industry leader in Document Process Automation, providing a transformative enterprise solution for government agencies with complex document-centered processes. Whether in Admin, Policy, HR, Budgeting, Contracts, Grants, or Procurements, City Innovate accelerates time to result while ensuring compliance, insight, and oversight. For more information, visit

Contact Information

City Innovate Press Inquiries

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE: City Innovate

View the original press release on newswire.