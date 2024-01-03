               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Denmark's Queen Margrethe To Retain Title After Abdication


1/3/2024 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Denmark's Queen Margrethe II will retain her title after she abdicates on Jan. 14, the palace confirmed on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Margrethe II said she will step down as Denmark's regent in an unanticipated announcement in her New Year's address to the nation. She is currently Europe's longest-reigning monarch, as she has served for 52 years to the day.

After Jan. 14, Denmark will have two queens following the succession: Queen Margrethe II and Queen Mary.

Margrethe II ascended the throne in 1972 following the death of her father, King Frederik IX. On occasions, widowed queens in Denmark have been given the title enkedronning, literally“widow queen.”

Crown Prince Frederik, 55, will take over the throne as King Frederik X. It has been confirmed that there will be no formal coronation. He will be pronounced king in a high-level Cabinet meeting after his mother formally abdicates.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will present the new monarch from a balcony.

