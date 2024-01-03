               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Renault Korea's 2023 Sales Down 38.5 Pct On Weak Demand


1/3/2024 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its 2023 sales fell over 38 percent from a year earlier as demand for its models remained weak, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Renault Korea sold 104,276 vehicles in 2023, down 38.5 percent from a year earlier due to sluggish demand at home and abroad, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plummeted 58.1 percent to 22,048 units while exports dropped 29.7 percent on-year to 82,228 units, it said.

The company said its bestselling model last year was the XM3 model, selling 77,979 units, followed by the QM6 sport utility vehicle and SM6 sedan models.

MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107682148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search