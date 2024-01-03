Renault Korea's 2023 Sales Down 38.5 Pct On Weak Demand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its 2023 sales fell over 38 percent from a year earlier as demand for its models remained weak, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Renault Korea sold 104,276 vehicles in 2023, down 38.5 percent from a year earlier due to sluggish demand at home and abroad, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plummeted 58.1 percent to 22,048 units while exports dropped 29.7 percent on-year to 82,228 units, it said.

The company said its bestselling model last year was the XM3 model, selling 77,979 units, followed by the QM6 sport utility vehicle and SM6 sedan models.