N. Korean Leader Attends Farm Machinery Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended an exhibition featuring agricultural machinery, such as an unmanned helicopter, and called for the development of farming technology, state media said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Kim's remark came as he visited the exhibition at the Three-Revolution Exhibition House showcasing "more than hundreds of kinds of farm machines" the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the visit, Kim said it is "most important" to "make a correct assessment of the existing technical capability for manufacturing farm machines" and lay out a long-term plan to advance mechanization in agriculture, the KCNA said.

North Korea has been focusing on boosting grain production as the country's chronic food shortages have been worsened by prolonged COVID-19 border closure and disruptions in state-controlled food supply, with deaths from starvation reported in some regions.

In a year-end key party meeting, Kim expressed satisfaction over attaining annual crop output and called it the "most precious and valuable success achieved in the economic work for 2023."