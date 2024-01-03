N. Korean Leader Attends Farm Machinery Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended an exhibition featuring
agricultural machinery, such as an unmanned helicopter, and called
for the development of farming technology, state media said
Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
Kim's remark came as he visited the exhibition at the
Three-Revolution Exhibition House showcasing "more than hundreds of
kinds of farm machines" the previous day, according to the Korean
Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the visit, Kim said it is "most important" to "make a
correct assessment of the existing technical capability for
manufacturing farm machines" and lay out a long-term plan to
advance mechanization in agriculture, the KCNA said.
North Korea has been focusing on boosting grain production as
the country's chronic food shortages have been worsened by
prolonged COVID-19 border closure and disruptions in
state-controlled food supply, with deaths from starvation reported
in some regions.
In a year-end key party meeting, Kim expressed satisfaction over
attaining annual crop output and called it the "most precious and
valuable success achieved in the economic work for 2023."
