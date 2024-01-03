Italy's Festive Food-Drink Exports Worth 5.3 Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The export of Italian drinks and food products was worth 5.3
billion euros in the the 2023-24 Christmas-New Year period, a rise
of 6% with respect to the previous year, farmers association
Coldiretti said on Wednesday, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
It said that, among other things, prosecco exports were up 4%
and panettoni sales worldwide rose by 8%.
