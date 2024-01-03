Italy's Festive Food-Drink Exports Worth 5.3 Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The export of Italian drinks and food products was worth 5.3 billion euros in the the 2023-24 Christmas-New Year period, a rise of 6% with respect to the previous year, farmers association Coldiretti said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said that, among other things, prosecco exports were up 4% and panettoni sales worldwide rose by 8%.