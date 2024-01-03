Inflation In Uzbekistan Fell To 8.8%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This is the lowest figure since August 2016. According to the
Statistics Agency, in 2023, food prices rose by 9.7%. In
particular, prices for beef and lamb increased by 9%, and for
fruits and nuts – by 37%; flour fell in price by 1%, and sunflower
oil – by 18%. Over the year, gasoline prices increased by 19%, and
methane prices – by 22%, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
Inflation in Uzbekistan for 2023 amounted to 8.77%, according to
a report published on December 31 by the Statistics Agency. This is
the lowest official inflation rate since August 2016.
According to the agency, in December, prices in the consumer
sector increased by an average of 1.2%.
It is noted that in 2023, food prices increased by 9.7%,
non-food products by 7.7%, and services by 8.7%.
Among food products over the year, prices for meat increased by
9.1%, fish and seafood – by 7.7%, milk and dairy products, as well
as eggs – by 11.2%, fruits and nuts – by 37.1%, sugar,
confectionery and desserts – by 9%, soft drinks – by 5.9%. Fats and
oils fell in price by 9.7%, and vegetables – by 1.4%.
As for certain types of products, compared to December 2022,
rice and cut rice increased in price by 38.7%, raw, fresh milk – by
13.3%, eggs – by 11.7%, sugar – by 11.0%, beef – by 9.3%, lamb – by
9.3%. Wheat flour fell in price by 1.1%, and sunflower oil – by
17.8%.
The most expensive fruits and vegetables in 2023 were
pomegranates (+203.3%), lemons (+128.9%), tomatoes (+40.2%),
bananas (+12.7%), tangerines (+10. 9%), cucumbers (+6.7%) and
cabbage (+6.7%).
Eggplants (-44.3%), bell peppers (-43.2%), onions (-40.7%),
carrots (-15.5%) and potatoes (-14.7%) fell significantly in price
over the year.
In 2023, educational services increased by 2.5%, prices for
clothing and footwear – by 6.2%, housing, water, electricity, gas
and other fuels – by 6.4%, prices in healthcare – by 9.7%, in the
field of recreation, sports and culture – by 10.1%, in the
transport sector – by 15.1%, restaurant and hotel services – by
19.6%; It is noted that prices for information and communication
services fell by 0.2%.
In particular, cold water and sewerage services increased in
price by 65%, fees for waste removal – by 12.9%, fees for
electricity – by 2.2%, fees for hot water supply – by 1.1%.
Average prices for drugs increased by 10.6%, dental services by
13.5%, medical laboratory services by 6.8% and diagnostic imaging
services by 11.9%.
According to the Statistics Agency, in 2023, gasoline prices
increased by 19.1%, propane – by 29.4%, and methane – by 22.4%.
The cost of taxi services increased by 13.2%, rail transport –
by 32.4%, air transport – by 20.7%.
Over the past 12 months, tuition fees in public kindergartens
decreased by 2.8%, in private kindergartens – by 3.3%, in non-state
higher educational institutions the cost of contracts increased by
1%, and the cost of tutoring services increased by 10.3 %. Hair
salon services have increased in price by 17%.
The Statistics Agency monitors prices for 170 types of food
products, 250 types of non-food products, 90 types of paid services
to determine the inflation rate. The price sheet is published from
the 10th to the 20th of each month.
The influence and share of each product in the aggregate growth
rate is determined taking into account changes in prices for the
product and its weight in the structure of consumer spending.
Accordingly, the foods that had the greatest impact on annual
inflation of 8.8% were rice, beef, grapes, pomegranates and
methane. Onions, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, potatoes and
carrots are among the products that have the greatest reducing
effect on inflation.
