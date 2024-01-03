French Journalist Calls Demolition Of Natavan Monument In France Disgrace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The demolition of the monument to Natavan, whom Alexandre Dumas
admired, is a shame, Azernews reports.
The famous French journalist, editor-in-chief of the French
online newspaper La Gazette du Caucase Jean-Michel Brun wrote about
this on the social network X (formerly Twitter).
The French journalist noted that after this decision,“Voltaire
and Zola are turning over in their graves.”
Let us recall that on December 22, information was disseminated
that the municipality of Evian-les-Bains had made a decision
hostile to Azerbaijani culture to demolish the Natavan monument.
Also on that day, it became known that a decision had been made to
remove all signs in the city mentioning“Azerbaijan Park.”
