Israel To Continue Providing Aid To Ukrainian Refugees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Israeli government has decided to continue helping Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the country because of the war that Russia started against Ukraine.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, this was achieved thanks to the reduction of budget funds allocated for government institutions.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk thanked the Israeli government for such a decision.

"The Israeli government certainly gave an exciting gift to the Ukrainian refugees in Israel for the New Year.

I thank the government on their behalf for this gesture," he said.