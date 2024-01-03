Ukraine Withdraws From One More CIS Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has taken the decision on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Agreement on the Creation of the Interstate System of Documentary Encrypted Communications of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on the Creation of the Interstate System of Documentary Encrypted Communications of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was signed on October 18, 1996 in Moscow," he said. Read also:
Ukraine terminates another CIS agreement
The agreement provided for the creation of the interstate system of documentary encrypted communications of the Commonwealth of Independent States "Atlas-CIS," as a component of the automated system of information exchange between the member states of the Commonwealth.
It was also envisaged to create national subsystems of the interstate system at the expense of the member states' own funds.
In addition, the states had to use in the interstate system the information technologies, software and means of information protection that were provided by Russia under bilateral agreements.
MENAFN03012024000193011044ID1107682140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.