German Government Now Not Planning To Supply Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany condemns another war crime committed by Russia against Ukraine – massive missile attacks on December 29 and January 2, but it does not plan to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to the country at this time.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said this at a briefing on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian army and the orders of Russian President Putin. Massive attacks on civilian infrastructure are a war crime and they are absolutely abhorrent," Hebestreit said.

When asked whether these attacks prompted the decision to transfer Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, the spokesman said that "there is no news on this at the moment."

"Until now, the federal republic has not supplied Ukraine with a single Taurus missile. We are carefully looking at the situation and acting accordingly," he added.

"The German government, like the allies, is giving what it can," Hebestreit said.

He repeated the three principles of aid: to help with all forces, to prevent the direct participation of NATO and Germany in the war and to provide support in close coordination with allies, primarily the United States.

He said that Germany would stand by Ukraine and deliver everything that was promised before, constantly checking its stocks and industrial capabilities. He clarified that the government was conducting, among other things, negotiations with foreign colleagues who have ordered certain weapons systems so that they could wait for the fulfillment of their orders in favor of Ukraine.