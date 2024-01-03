NATO-Ukraine Council To Hold Extraordinary Meeting In Response To Russian Massive Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO has supported Ukraine's request for an extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russian massive missile and drone attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“NATO has supported Ukraine's request for an extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russia's mass air strikes. One of the key topics will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense. An important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of Russian terror escalation,” Kuleba wrote.

A reminder that, following Russia's massive attack against Ukraine on the morning of January 2, 2024, over 250 civilian objects were damaged. Five people were reported killed and 130 injured.