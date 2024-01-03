NATO-Ukraine Council To Hold Extraordinary Meeting In Response To Russian Massive Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO has supported Ukraine's request for an extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russian massive missile and drone attacks.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“NATO has supported Ukraine's request for an extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russia's mass air strikes. One of the key topics will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense. An important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of Russian terror escalation,” Kuleba wrote.
A reminder that, following Russia's massive attack against Ukraine on the morning of January 2, 2024, over 250 civilian objects were damaged. Five people were reported killed and 130 injured.
MENAFN03012024000193011044ID1107682138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.