More Than 200 Ukrainian Defenders, Civilians Released From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has brought more than 200 Ukrainian warriors and civilians from Russian captivity back home.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Soldiers, sergeants, and officers. Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, and Border Guards. Some of the defenders fought in Mariupol and Azovstal,” the report states.

The Head of State thanked everyone who helps Ukrainians to come back home.

“I am grateful to our defenders. We are making every effort to return all of our people who are still in Russian captivity,” Zelensky stressed.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted on Telegram that a total of 230 Ukrainian warriors had been released from Russian captivity. In his words, those who defended Mariupol and Snake [Zmiinyi] Island are among them.

Lubinets emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities will continue efforts to bring all Ukrainian citizens back home.

So far, a total of 2,828 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released from Russian captivity as part of prisoner swaps.