Russians Drop Guided Bombs On Kharkiv Region's Northern Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have started to drop guided bombs on border areas in the Kharkiv region's Bohodukhiv and Kharkiv districts.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Guided bombs used to be employed by the enemy in the Kupiansk direction only, but now we are recording their usage in the Bohodukhiv and Kharkiv districts. It is the north of our region, the northeastern direction,” Syniehubov told.

Additionally, Russian invaders drop bombs on the Chuhuiv district's town of Vovchansk, which is situated not far from the border with Russia.

According to Syniehubov, the Kupiansk direction is remaining challenging. Russian troops continue efforts to seize Synkivka.