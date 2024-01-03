UAE Assists In Bringing Ukrainian Pows Back Home Budanov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has provided assistance in releasing Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity.

The relevant statement was made by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov as 230 defenders returned to Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The prisoner exchange had been prepared for a rather long time. The United Arab Emirates provided assistance in arranging the exchange procedure. With its help, we were able to do it together,” Budanov told.

After a considerable period of time, Ukraine managed to bring its defenders from Russian captivity back home. Budanov mentioned that these are different categories of people: the defenders of Mariupol, Snake [Zmiinyi] Island and Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), military medics, border guard and police officers, members of the National Guard of Ukraine.