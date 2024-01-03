Tanks, Apcs, Air Defense: Expert's Opinion On Ukraine's Prospects For Joint Arms Production With Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The year 2024 will be important for Ukraine in terms of weapons production together with Western partners.

The relevant statement was made by Valery Ryabykh, a military expert, in a commentary to the FREEDOM TV channel , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, there are already agreements with Germany's concern Rheinmetall to launch the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine.

“At the first stage, this German company provided maintenance for German-made equipment that was supplied to Ukraine by partners. The process of providing repairs on the territory of Ukraine is now being established. And the next stage will be the organization of production of the Fuchs armored personnel carrier, which is a fairly proven model,” Ryabykh said.

Also, the process of cooperation between Rheinmetall and Ukraine provides for the future production of the most modern weapons, for example tanks.

“The most promising model is the Panther KF51 tank, which could form the basis for the future appearance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This tank is still being finalized. And here, I think, the company's engineers may have an interest in technological solutions in Ukraine. Because Ukraine is recognized in the world as a tank power, which has always had tank production and has all the technologies to produce its own tanks. Therefore, combining Ukrainian technologies with technological solutions of Western companies can give a new impetus to create the production of a new type of heavy armored vehicles or the same tank. And if it is produced in Ukraine, or we have some stages of production processes, then the resulting tank will have a more attractive price than if the entire process were in Germany,” Ryabykh explained.

There are also agreements with the United States on joint production of weapons. But even in 2023, Ukraine, together with American manufacturers, successfully worked on modernizing weapons.

“There are examples of cooperation with the United States already in 2023, and they are devoted to the main theme of this year – ensuring the sustainable development of our air defense system. And we can talk in at least four areas in the production of new air defense systems for the needs of Ukraine. We are talking about hybrid systems that may include post-Soviet and Western technologies. For example, adaptation of surface-to-air missiles (which are in abundance in warehouses) for use on post-Soviet air defense systems for integration into the Ukrainian air defense system,” the expert told.

In 2024, the German concern Rheinmetall plans to launch production of its armored vehicles in Ukraine. The first samples will be Fuchs wheeled armored personnel carriers and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles. The process will take place at the enterprise, which will be built by the concern together with Ukroboronprom.

