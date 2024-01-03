U.S. State Department Says No Push For Ukraine To Shift Strategy Away From Total Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration is not persuading Ukraine to change its war strategy from a massive counteroffensive to preparing for negotiations with Russia to end the war.
This was stated on Wednesday by the Department's spokesperson, Matt Miller, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.
Asked whether the United States wants Ukraine to shift its strategy from total victory to being in the strongest negotiating position for peace talks, Miller responded: "No, that is not true." Read also:
As reported earlier, last week Politico published an extensive report claiming that due to the serious threat of U.S. and European aid to Ukraine being curbed, Washington is seeking that Ukraine shift its strategy. it was noted that Biden allegedly secretly intends to shift the emphasis from supporting Kyiv's goals to achieve total victory over Russia to improving Ukraine's position in potential negotiations with Russia to end the war.
