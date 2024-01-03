               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. State Department Says No Push For Ukraine To Shift Strategy Away From Total Victory


1/3/2024 3:10:58 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration is not persuading Ukraine to change its war strategy from a massive counteroffensive to preparing for negotiations with Russia to end the war.

This was stated on Wednesday by the Department's spokesperson, Matt Miller, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

Asked whether the United States wants Ukraine to shift its strategy from total victory to being in the strongest negotiating position for peace talks, Miller responded: "No, that is not true."

Read also: Russia seeks to deplete Ukraine's Patriot missile stocks - media

As reported earlier, last week Politico published an extensive report claiming that due to the serious threat of U.S. and European aid to Ukraine being curbed, Washington is seeking that Ukraine shift its strategy. it was noted that Biden allegedly secretly intends to shift the emphasis from supporting Kyiv's goals to achieve total victory over Russia to improving Ukraine's position in potential negotiations with Russia to end the war.

MENAFN03012024000193011044ID1107682131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search