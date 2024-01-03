Tajikistan's Trade Turnover With Central Asian Countries Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 3. Tajikistan's
trade turnover with Central Asian countries amounted to over $1.539
billion from January through November 2023, which is a 17-percent
decrease compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.
Data from the Statistical Agency under the president of
Tajikistan shows that trade with Kazakhstan reduced by 20 percent,
with Uzbekistan by 10.3 percent, with Turkmenistan by 13.5 percent,
and with Kyrgyzstan by 21.7 percent.
Tajikistan's largest economic partner in the region remains
Kazakhstan, with trade volume exceeding $1 billion in the first 11
months of 2023. Uzbekistan was the second-largest, with a turnover
of more than $450 million.
From January through November of 2023, commerce with
Turkmenistan exceeded $40 million, while trade with Kyrgyzstan fell
to $10 million.
Tajikistan's total foreign trade turnover reached around $6.8
billion from January through November 2023, a $2.2 billion rise
over the same period in 2022. Exports totaled more than $1.6
billion, while imports totaled more than $5.1 billion.
Tajikistan's primary trading partners remained Russia (22.6
percent of total Tajikistan's trade turnover), China (19.6
percent), and Kazakhstan (15.3 percent).
