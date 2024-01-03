Tajikistan's Inflation Rate, GDP Growth For 2023 Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 3. The inflation
rate in Tajikistan for the year 2023 stood at 3.8 percent, Trend reports.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon revealed this preliminary
data while addressing the Supreme Assembly of the country.
Rahmon also mentioned that the country's GDP increased by 8.3
percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching over 130
billion somoni ($11 billion).
He noted that the government has implemented specific measures
to fulfill its social commitments and address issues related to the
country's economic and social development. Over 40 billion somoni
($3.6 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for these
purposes, which is 5.3 billion somoni ($488 million) more than in
2022.
According to Rahmon, despite the unprecedented complexities in
the modern world and the adverse effects of climate change, such as
ongoing drought and shortages in the region in recent years, 2023
has proven to be another successful year for Tajikistan.
On December 28, 2023, the President of Tajikistan delivered his
annual address to the Supreme Assembly, outlining the main
directions of the country's domestic and foreign policies.
The event was attended by the Prime Minister, government
members, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of
Tajikistan, heads of ministries and state committees,
representatives of various social, political, and creative
associations, leaders of republican enterprises and institutions,
banks, a group of businessmen and entrepreneurs, youth activists,
representatives of diplomatic missions, and journalists.
