US, Israel Not Involved In Explosions In Iran - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The United States
was not involved in today's explosions in Iran in any way, US State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
January 3, Trend reports.
"We have been following the reports rather closely. We don't
have any independent information to offer on them. We do express
our sympathies to the victims and loved ones of those who died in
this horrific explosion. As I said it's too early, at least for us
to be able to say what might have caused it. But I do want to
address some of the irresponsible claims that I have seen circulate
and say that, number one, the United States was not involved in any
way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous. And number
two, we have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this
explosion," he noted.
Two explosions disrupted a procession commemorating the
anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's death in Kerman
province, southeastern Iran.
The explosions resulted in at least 103 fatalities and 211
injuries.
Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force
airstrike in Iraq in 2020.
MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.