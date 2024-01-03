               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US, Israel Not Involved In Explosions In Iran - State Department


1/3/2024 3:10:38 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The United States was not involved in today's explosions in Iran in any way, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on January 3, Trend reports.

"We have been following the reports rather closely. We don't have any independent information to offer on them. We do express our sympathies to the victims and loved ones of those who died in this horrific explosion. As I said it's too early, at least for us to be able to say what might have caused it. But I do want to address some of the irresponsible claims that I have seen circulate and say that, number one, the United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous. And number two, we have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he noted.

Two explosions disrupted a procession commemorating the anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's death in Kerman province, southeastern Iran.

The explosions resulted in at least 103 fatalities and 211 injuries.

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.

