Gunmen Target Two Villages In Nigeria, Leaving 15 Dead

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Fewer than 15 people have been killed this week in northeastern Nigeria in attacks by extremist gangs, Trend reports.

“Militants attacked two villages in Borno state on New Year's Day,” AFP quoted him as saying. According to eyewitness reports, the extremists boarded several trucks and used the uniform of the regular Nigerian army.

The authorities sent to the regional security unit. It is not known which radical group is responsible for the protection.