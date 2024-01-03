               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian President Cancels Visit To Türkiye


1/3/2024 3:10:38 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi canceled his visit to Türkiye after the terrorist attack in Kerman, Trend reports.

Iranian Presidential Deputy for Political Affairs Mohammad Jamshidi told IRNA that Ibrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye has been canceled and the visit will take place at another time.

Let us note that Ibrahim Reisi's visit to Turkey was planned for tomorrow.

MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search