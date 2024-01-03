Iranian President Cancels Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi canceled his visit to Türkiye after the terrorist attack in Kerman, Trend reports.

Iranian Presidential Deputy for Political Affairs Mohammad Jamshidi told IRNA that Ibrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye has been canceled and the visit will take place at another time.

Let us note that Ibrahim Reisi's visit to Turkey was planned for tomorrow.