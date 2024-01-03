Iranian President Cancels Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian President
Ibrahim Raisi canceled his visit to Türkiye after the terrorist
attack in Kerman, Trend reports.
Iranian Presidential Deputy for Political Affairs Mohammad
Jamshidi told IRNA that Ibrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye has been
canceled and the visit will take place at another time.
Let us note that Ibrahim Reisi's visit to Turkey was planned for
tomorrow.
