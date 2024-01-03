India Collaborates With Spacex For Maiden Satellite Launch Into Space

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Indian Space
Research Organization (ISRO) and the government department of space
research intend to use the Falcon-9 launch vehicle of the American
company SpaceX to launch a new generation heavy communications
satellite GSAT-20, Trend reports.
“India had to turn to SpaceX because there was no other rocket
available by the required deadline,” NDTV quoted Somnath as
saying.
India does not have its own rockets capable of launching
satellites weighing more than 4 tons into geostationary orbit of
the Earth. Work on such a carrier is currently underway. New Space
India Limited (ISRO's commercial arm) has signed a contract with
SpaceX to launch GSAT-20 into orbit, the mission could take place
in the second quarter of this year.
This is the first time India has entered into such an agreement
with an American company. Until now, ISRO has used the services of
the French-led Arianespace consortium when needed. The GSAT-20
satellite weighs 4.7 tons, is specially designed to meet the
growing needs of remote regions for communication services and will
provide broadband Internet access throughout the republic.
