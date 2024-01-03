Kelyn Technologies Triumphs As Commvault Federal Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KELYN Technologies, Inc., a leading IT services and solutions provider, was named Commvault's 2023 Federal Partner of the Year. KELYN was recognized for its success in meeting the demanding requirements of the U.S. Federal Government for secure data backup and recovery.



As a value added reseller (VAR), KELYN offers Backup as a Service for cloud (datastor), on-premise and hybrid applications, built on top of Commvault's data protection solutions. The award was presented during the invitation only Commvault Partner Summit, where key partners were acknowledged for the significant contributions made to Commvaultï¿1⁄2s Partner Advantage Program.



ï¿1⁄2Commvault is proud to recognize KELYN Technologies for its innovation and dedication to helping customers secure, defend, and recover their data through our data protection solutions,ï¿1⁄2 said Chad Blackwell, Commvault Area Vice President, Americas. ï¿1⁄2KELYNï¿1⁄2s unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional engineering and support services, and their ability to deliver and manage industry-best data protection solutions is truly commendable.ï¿1⁄2



As Commvaultï¿1⁄2s Federal Partner of the Year, KELYN has demonstrated its expertise in leveraging Commvaultï¿1⁄2s technology to address the unique challenges faced by federal agencies, such as data security, protection, compliance, and disaster recovery.



ï¿1⁄2This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing industry-best data protection solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers in the U.S. Federal Government,ï¿1⁄2 said Kevin Cronin, KELYN President and CEO. ï¿1⁄2It also recognizes the dedication of our team and the strong partnership we have built with Commvault.ï¿1⁄2



About KELYN Technologies, Inc.



KELYN Technologies, Inc. is a leading IT services and solutions provider of data protection, backup and recovery solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of services designed to safeguard critical data for organizations across various industries. With a customer-centric approach and a team of experienced professionals and certified engineers, KELYN Technologies is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that address unique data protection challenges.

