African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Trains Somali Police On Community Policing

Officers in the Somali Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday successfully completed training on how to tackle violent extremism and acts of terrorism in communities.



The Training of Trainers course is part of a series of initiatives organized by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Police Component to enhance knowledge, skills, and improve the attitude of SPF with regard to community policing.



“I want you to use these skills as a yardstick when you go out to fight Al-Shabaab militants and other criminals because community policing is all about inclusivity, cohesion, and working together to combat crime,” said ATMIS Police Commissioner, CP Hillary Sao Kanu at the close of the training held at General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu.



CP Kanu reassured the SPF of ATMIS's commitment to support the enhancement of police capabilities to enable them assume security responsibilities ahead of the AU Mission's exit from Somalia in December this year.



The Deputy Police Commissioner of the Somali Police Force, General Osman Abdullahi Mohammed, commended ATMIS for its support in bolstering the police force's capabilities.



He stated that the training would contribute towards improved efficiency of policing services.



“The training will help improve efficiency of police services in the community as well as bolster cooperation between the police and community,” said the Deputy Police Commissioner.



ATMIS Police Training and Development Coordinator ACP Samuel Asiedu Okanta highlighted the significance of community policing in complementing traditional methods such as patrols and guard duties in preventing violent crime.



“We believe that community policing if well implemented will help reduce radicalism and prevent acts of terrorism because persons involved in violent extremism activities are in the communities,” ACP Okanta said.



During the training, the participants were taken through the role of police and media in community policing, legal framework of policing in Somalia, community safety volunteers (CSVs) and introduction to intelligence gathering among others.



“These trainings will make SPF more professional and capable of handling security responsibilities in a collaborative and proactive approach with the community,” noted Captain Kali Ahmed Adan, SPF Director of Community Policing.



One of the participants, Chief Inspector SPF Sabirina Dahir, thanked ATMIS for organizing the workshop and pledged to work diligently to ensure the security of her community against terrorist threats.



“A safer and rejuvenated Somalia will eventually be realized. Somalia will reform, and prosper again,” said Dahir, a Bachelor of Nursing Degree holder from Daaru Salaam University in Somalia.



ATMIS Police component is mandated to train and mentor SPF to enable them assume security responsibilities once ATMIS exits Somalia at the end of December 2024.



Since last year, ATMIS police has successfully trained 1,101 SPF officers across the Federal Member States including 193 female officers.



