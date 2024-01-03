South Africa Offers Its Deepest Condolences To Japan Following A Series Of Deadly Earthquakes Experienced In The Country’S West Coast Region

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, offered South Africa's sincere condolences to the Government and people of Japan following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which hit the country's west coast on 1 January 2024 at 16h00.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake has led to extensive loss of life and rising numbers of severe injuries in the aftermath of the earthquake. In the ensuing five hours following the earthquake, a swarm of approximately 30 earthquakes were reported throughout Japan.

Minister Pandor said that the Government and people of South Africa's prayers are with the Government and the people of Japan, particularly the families who have lost their loved ones, in the wake of this tragedy. She further commended the tireless efforts of the rescue and emergency personnel participating in the ongoing rescue operation.

